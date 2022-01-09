Bernstein Shur lawyer Beth Smith is new shareholder
Bernstein Shur lawyer Beth Smith has been elected a new shareholder, effective Jan. 1.
Smith, licensed to practice in New Hampshire, is a real estate attorney who focuses her practice on renewable energy projects, routinely acting as lead and local real estate counsel on complex energy transactions at all stages of the project life cycle. She has broad experience in utility-scale and distributed generation involving wind, solar, hydroelectric, natural gas, and biomass transactions, including established and emerging energy storage technologies. In addition to her energy practice, Smith routinely represents landlords, tenants, banks, real estate developers, municipalities, and nonprofits in a wide variety of commercial and residential transactions, including purchase and sale transactions and leasing.
Wilson joins NHTrust as senior VP, senior trust officer
Deanna C. Wilson has joined NHTrust as senior vice president, senior trust officer. Wilson is a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor and a Certified Financial Planner with more than 25 years of wealth management experience working with individuals, families and nonprofits. She is based out of NHTrust’s Concord office at 89 N. Main St.
Wilson is a New London Rotary Club member, a member of the Board of Trustees and Development and Investment Committees for Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice, and a past president for Connecticut Valley Estate Planning Council.
TFMoran adds 3 survey field technicians to NH offices
BEDFORD — Rusty Pittman, Morgan Hershey and Patrick Day have joined TFMoran Inc. as survey field technicians working out of the Bedford and Portsmouth offices.
Pittman has joined the Bedford office. Prior to joining TFMoran, he was a survey technician responsible for heavy civil construction and boundary topography projects in Florida. His experience includes working as a survey crew chief on various notable projects such as Sea World, Universal Studios and Walt Disney World in Florida.
Hershey has also joined the Bedford Survey Department. She studied field surveying technologies at Renton Technical College, in Renton, Wash. She has experience in construction, topographic and cell site surveying.
Day has joined TFMoran’s Seacoast division office in Portsmouth. He earned his bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Most recently, he has performed boundary surveys, stakeouts, and existing condition surveys in the state of Maine. Mr. Day’s experience also includes working with a local surveyor in his hometown of Keene.
Exeter teacher wins NEA-NH support professional award
EXETER — Main Street School interventionist Sue-Ellen Quinn, from Exeter, was awarded the NH Jo Campbell Educational Support Professional Award by the NH National Education Association. This award is in recognition of Quinn’s 20 years of dedication to helping students thrive, her mentoring work and ongoing support of the local community.
Quinn is a founding member of the school’s mentoring program, which she implemented at MSS after a trip to Washington, D.C., through the NEA-NH. She co-presented a mentorship workshop for NEA-NH and is a mentoring book group member who focuses on best practices for successful mentors.
As part of her recognition, Quinn received a $700 scholarship to attend the NEA National Educational Support Professional (ESP) Conference in New Orleans in March 2022.
Rose, Jennings join NBT Bank
MANCHESTER — Richard Rose and Justin Jennings have taken roles with NBT Bank’s New Hampshire commercial banking team.
Based at NBT’s Nashua and Manchester offices, Rose will apply his more than 15 years of experience in banking to support and grow commercial customers in southern New Hampshire. His service includes 13 years with Citizens Bank before most recently serving as business banking relationship manager for Santander Bank.
Based at NBT’s Manchester and Concord offices, Jennings brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial banking and finance, including relationship building, portfolio management and credit analysis. He joins NBT from People’s United Bank where he served as senior vice president and relationship manager for the Portsmouth and Manchester regions.
Buffington takes manager post
CONCORD — Bank of New Hampshire has announced the promotion of Heather Buffington to assistant banking office manager of the Concord Main Street office.
In this role, Heather will assist with the effective administration and management of the day-to-day activities of the office. She will be responsible for building strong, professional relationships with existing and prospective customers through providing quality service and becoming a trusted resource.
Heather has 15 years of experience working in customer service. Working as a financial service representative in a call center gave her a great foundation to transition to a career in banking in 2016.
She joined Bank of New Hampshire in February 2021 as a bank services representative in the Manchester office.