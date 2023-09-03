Cookson Communications — a visibility-focused communications agency with expertise in public relations, social media, marketing, design and branding — welcomes Jason Boucher as the newest member of its growing team.
With more than two decades of experience in social media marketing and information technology, Boucher will serve as the lead on all social marketing efforts as the director of social marketing.
For the past 18 years, Boucher has worked at the University of New Hampshire. He served as the communications director of social media for the past 11 years. In this role, he was tasked with developing and managing the university’s social media strategy and measuring engagement. For seven years prior, he worked at UNH as an information technologist handling a variety of technology needs.
Boucher earned an advanced social media strategies certificate from Syracuse University in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Franklin Pierce University and will earn a master of business administration degree from UNH in 2024.
MVSB’s Hodge named NH Housing Fellow
Meredith Village Savings Bank has announced that Brittany Hodge, mortgage loan officer, was recently named a 2023-24 New Hampshire Housing Fellow.
Ten New Hampshire professionals who work with homebuyers were accepted in the program, which offers an opportunity for participants to explore the mortgage finance system and participate in workshops about housing and public policy, housing and economic development, state government issues and New Hampshire Housing’s homeownership programs.
Hodge joined MVSB in 2022 and serves customers in the Mount Washington Valley and surrounding communities with their mortgage lending needs.
She volunteers her time with Vaughan Learning Center and serves as secretary on the John Fuller Elementary Parent Teacher Organization.
She has an associate’s degree in business management from Lakes Region Community College.
Fabian promoted at Bank of NH
Bank of New Hampshire has announced the promotion of Leia Fabian to Moultonborough banking office manager.
Fabian will be responsible for management of the office’s deposit portfolio, customer relationship management, new business development and community engagement. She will also oversee all daily operations of the office.
Fabian began her career at Bank of New Hampshire as a bank services representative in 2015. She progressed to the position of senior bank services representative before being promoted to assistant banking office manager of the Laconia office in 2022. She is currently working towards her bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in leadership at Granite State College.
McLane Middleton adds two attorneys
The law firm of McLane Middleton has hired attorneys Sean M. Leonard and Madeline S. Lewis.
Leonard is an associate in the firm’s family law practice group. Before joining McLane Middleton, he was a partner in a Maine law firm. He focuses his practice on various family issues, including parental rights and responsibilities, divorce, termination of parental rights, and adoption. He is admitted to practice in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.
Lewis is an associate in the firm’s corporate and tax departments. She has extensive experience advising businesses and individuals on compensatory, employee benefits and employment-related matters in corporate transactions and in day-to-day business management. Prior to joining McLane Middleton, she was an attorney at international law firms in New York and Massachusetts. She is admitted to practice in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey.
Boucher joins NHHA as communications director
Tammy Boucher has joined the New Hampshire Hospital Association, and its affiliated organization, the Foundation for Healthy Communities, as their new director of communications.
Boucher will serve as the primary spokesperson for both organizations, will support the development and management of external and internal strategic communications and marketing, and will promote high priority advocacy activities, projects and programs.
Boucher is the former president and founder of Boucher Public Relations and has 33 years of experience in marketing and communications, including internal and external communications, with a focus on messaging, branding, advocacy, public/media relations and relationship development.
She has garnered extensive local and national awards for her work. She began her career as a newspaper reporter before becoming a strategic communications specialist 27 years ago. She has owned her own public relations firm for the past 17 years.
Boucher was named one of the state’s “40 Under Forty,” and was selected as an Emerging Young Entrepreneur (EYE) Award winner for her creativity, determination and business success.
She also was a winner of the Business Excellence Award for Excellence in Media and Marketing. Boucher holds a bachelor of arts degree in English and journalism from the University of New Hampshire.
St. Mary’s Bank promotes Mas
St. Mary’s Bank has promoted Juan Mas to associate IT director where he will oversee the credit union’s IT infrastructure, network operations, IT support service desk and cyber security operations. Previous to this position, Mas held progressive responsibility in the IT function over the course of nine years, most recently serving as IT manager-systems.
Previous to St. Mary’s Bank, Mas was Windows administrator at Aspect Software (Chelmsford, Mass.) and e-Dialog (Burlington, Mass.). Some of his professional IT-related employment experience also includes Admiral Metals, Inmagic and Bizland.
Bald earns REBC Designation
Melcher & Prescott Insurance Account Manager Karen Bald recently earned the Registered Employee Benefits Consultant (REBC) designation, a professional credential for persons selling or servicing group insurance, health insurance, retirement planning, and incentive compensation markets.
To achieve the REBC designation, Bald was required to attend a six-hour session once per week over an eight-week period.
Granite YMCA welcomes new executive directors
The Granite YMCA has welcomed Doug Currier as executive director of the Downtown Manchester branch and Eric Rightor as executive director of the YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown.
Currier earned his degree in physical education and recreation from Bridgewater State College. After a summer internship with the YMCA of Greater Boston’s Sandy Island Family Camp on Lake Winnipesaukee, Currier started his career as a physical director at the Merrimack Valley YMCA in Lawrence, Mass., where he spent the first seven years of his 15-year career as a YMCA professional.
He moved on to work as an executive director for the Metro North YMCA in Saugus, Mass., and worked at The YMCA of Strafford County in Rochester. After a little time away working in fitness sales, he is back at The Granite YMCA, where he feels he belongs. He is excited to be at the YMCA of Downtown Manchester to support and promote the great programs and services offered there, particularly those that support youth, families and the community.
Rightor joins The Granite YMCA after a lifetime of being part of the Y. Growing up in Boston, he learned to swim at the YMCA of Greater Boston, attended Y camp during the summers, and climbed the ranks at his local branch before shifting his career to focus on camping and adventure. He served as the senior program director of the YMCA of Greater Boston’s Overnight Camps and moved on to become the executive director of Camp Bauercrest in Amesbury, Mass.
Before joining The Granite YMCA, he started an outdoor adventure camp with Avid4 Adventure in Boulder, Colorado. However, he has always had the Y in mind and is excited to return as the executive director of the YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown.