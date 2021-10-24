Floor Covering Industry group honors Brodsky
The Floor Covering Industry Foundation, at its gala 40th anniversary dinner over in the Rainbow Room at the top of the iconic Rockefeller Plaza in New York, recently honored Howard Brodsky, the co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Manchester’s CCA Global Partners.
Founded in 1984, CCA is a purchasing co-operative for the carpet industry that covers more than 4,000 stores in the United States, Canada and elsewhere. Brodsky served as chairman of the foundation for more than 15 years and has been a member since its founding in 1981.
Barnes named GM at Ragged Mountain
DANBURY — Erik Barnes has been named general manager of Ragged Mountain ski area, replacing resort industry veteran Jay Gamble, who recently accepted the role of general manager at Wintergreen Resort in Virginia. Both resorts are operated by Park City, Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc.
Barnes previously served as the vice president and general manager of Mount Snow in Dover, Vt.
Colburn joins bank as mortgage loan officer
BEDFORD — Kevin Colburn is joining Bank of New Hampshire as a mortgage loan officer serving southern New Hampshire. Colburn comes to Bank of New Hampshire with 30 years of management experience in banking and retail lending.
Chapman named COO of Freedom Energy
AUBURN — Freedom Energy Logistics, a leading energy advisory, has promoted Kurt Chapman to chief operating officer. Bart Fromuth, who most recently held the COO position, has been named chief executive officer.
Chapman joined Freedom in 2012 and most recently served as chief revenue officer.
Catholic Charities NH promotes Capelle
MANCHESTER — Catholic Charities NH, a statewide social services nonprofit, has promoted Danielle Capelle to director of mental health services.
Since 2016, Capelle has been a licensed clinical mental health counselor out of Catholic Charities NH’s Manchester and Concord offices, working with adolescents, adults, couples and families to heal from difficult life situations. She will continue to provide limited direct counseling to clients.
Endowment for Health appoints Paine as chair
CONCORD — Betsy Paine, senior staff attorney for the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program of New Hampshire (CASA), has been appointed Endowment for Health board chair, replacing Mike Ostrowski. Paine previously worked for 21 years at the New Hampshire Circuit Court as a domestic violence specialist and grant coordinator.
The Endowment for Health has also welcomed Mike Devlin, director of grants and initiatives at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation, to the Endowment for Health board.
Quinn joins NH Women’s Foundation
CONCORD — Devan Quinn has been hired as the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation’s director of policy, overseeing research, policy and advocacy programs.
Quinn began her career working on campaigns for Annie Kuster, Joanne Dowdell and Maggie Hassan before joining then-Gov. Hassan’s office at the State House in Concord.
Van Alstyne joins Cheshire Medical
KEENE — Cheshire Medical Center has welcomed Penny Van Alstyne, APRN, to the pain management department. Prior to coming to Cheshire, Van Alstyne spent nearly a decade as a clinical manager and then as an APRN with Bayada Home Health Care and Hospice in Brattleboro, Vt.