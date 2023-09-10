Four Harbor Care administrators earn certifications
Four Harbor Care Health and Wellness Center administrators — Ekow Ambaah, Magna Krieger, Olga Rodriguez and Erin Segaloff— earned certification in Community Health Leadership from the Bi-State Primary Care Association’s Leadership Development Program.
Ambaah, director of continuous quality improvement, tracks and improves quality measures for the Harbor Care Health and Wellness Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center, while Magna Krieger, director of community health services, and her team of community health workers, aim to create a bridge between community members and the services provided at Harbor Care.
Project Manager Segaloff endeavors to increase access and improve coordination, quality, and equity in health care services.
Rodriguez, director of patient services, oversees patient services, medical records, and the central patient access center.
Mary Simpson joins NHBM board
Retired local CPA Mary Simpson has joined the New Hampshire Boat Museum (NHBM) board of trustees and will serve as treasurer.
Simpson is married to NHBM’s Adult Sailing Program Instructor Keith Simpson.
For Simpson and her husband, their fondness for NHBM stems from their love of kayaking and sailing.
Falls Chamber of Commerce appoints new executive director
The Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Bonnie McNair as its new executive director.
A dedicated resident of Somersworth since 2014, McNair has contributed to the community in many ways, including through her participation in events such as the annual Pumpkin Festival, where she can often be found at the Pumpkin Painting tent, and her service on election days as a volunteer at the polls in Ward 1, where she currently serves as the Ward 1 election moderator.
She has a master’s degree in organizational leadership and an undergraduate degree in hospitality management.
Credit union announces promotions
Mark S. Cochran, President and Chief Executive Officer at Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, has annoucned the following promotions:
Christine Alward has been promoted to assistant vice president – member experience. Alward began her career at Jeanne D’Arc in 2001 as a member service representative. She most recently was assistant treasurer – member experience officer.
She received her associate’s degree from Middlesex Community College and has earned multiple financial certificates and diplomas from the Center of Financial Training.
Jessica Gadilauskas has been named assistant vice president – human resources. She joined the credit union in 2010 as a senior teller at the Chelmsford, Mass., branch, she has also held member-facing roles in the Tyngsborough, Mass., and Nashua branches. She joined the human resources team as benefits administrator in 2018.
She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Rivier University. She recently attained her certification in human resources from the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM).
Melisa Reid was recently promoted to loan servicing officer. She joined the credit union in 2022 bringing with her more than 20 years of mortgage banking experience. She began at Jeanne D’Arc as a senior mortgage and secondary market specialist.
Sebastian Rojo joined Jeanne D’Arc in 2019 as the digital marketing specialist while completing his undergraduate degree. He was later promoted to senior marketing specialist and will now assume the role of marketing officer managing a team of two.
Devine Millimet AttorneyS welcomes managing team
Devine Millimet Attorneys at Law is pleased to welcome the managing team of Greenblott & O’Rourke to their firm.
A staple in the Concord and central New Hampshire area, attorneys Seth W. Greenblott, James P. O’Rourke, and Mary Lynn Roedel bring a combined 54 years of experience in the legal profession.
Greenblott is a graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law.
O’Rourke is a graduate of The George Washington University Law School.
Roedel is also a graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law.
Northeast Credit Union welcomes new vice president
Sharon Plante has joined Northeast Credit Union as vice president, controller.
With nearly 30 years of finance and accounting experience, Plante will ensure the development and maintenance of key internal controls, accounting policies and procedures, and processes for compliance and risk mitigation while providing ongoing financial guidance and consultation to Northeast’s senior leaders.
She comes to Northeast from East Cambridge Savings Bank where she held a senior role. Prior to working in the finance industry, she held senior-level accounting positions for software companies in Massachusetts.