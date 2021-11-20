Martin named state courts administrator
CONCORD — Dianne Martin of Deerfield has assumed the position of director of the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC), the state’s judicial branch announced.
Before joining the judicial branch, Martin served as the chairwoman of the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which she led through the recent creation of the state’s Department of Energy. Prior to that, she served in several roles at the Department of Justice, most recently as Associate Attorney General and Chief of Staff, as well as the statewide contract procurement specialist. She also litigated at all levels of the New Hampshire Court System. Martin was also previously General Counsel for the New Hampshire Division for Juvenile Justice and an in-house victim advocate at Concord Circuit Court.
Cote joins TFMoran as Civil Project Engineer
BEDFORD — Nathan Cote, PE has joined TFMoran, Inc. as a civil project engineer in the Bedford office. Cote has his Professional Engineer license in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts.
He has over 14 years of experience, which includes project management and engineering for electrical and natural gas systems, stormwater management, and geotechnical.
Cote is a prominent member of the New Hampshire section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), which he has served as President.
He is also an Order of the Engineer Inductee.
New hires at North Branch Construction
CONCORD — North Branch Construction has added Bronson Raspuzzi and Jessica Raymond to the company, and promoted Thomas Hannan.
Raspuzzi, joining North Branch in the role of Project Manager, comes with over 20 years of experience in the commercial construction industry managing a multitude of commercial, multi-family, hospitality, health care, retail and educational sector projects in both the public and private sectors.
Hannan was recently promoted from Project Coordinator II to Project Manager.
He joined North Branch Construction as a summer intern in 2020, working within all departments of the company over the course of the summer, spending three days per week in the office and two days per week in the field. North Branch hired Hannan at the end of the summer into the role of Project Coordinator while he continued his studies at Southern New Hampshire University pursuing a degree in Construction Management.
Raymond comes to North Branch with extensive administrative experience, most recently working with the Concord Police Department, providing technical and administrative support the project management team and other project team constituents.
Leandri takes director role with Delta Dental
CONCORD — Northeast Delta Dental has appointed of Jessica Leandri as Director, Professional Relations.
Before joining Northeast Delta Dental, Leandri served as Waiver Executive Director, and Waiver Program Director at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Prior to those titles, she held the position of Associate, Economic Development at the University of Connecticut, where she provided data and statistical analysis to support an economic impact assessment on public health access.
Wilson joins Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health
LEBANON — Dr. Elisabeth B. Wilson has accepted the role as chair and professor of the Department of Community and Family Medicine for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system and Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine. She begins her role in March 2022 and will succeed Dr. Cathleen Morrow as chair.
Wilson received her medical and public health degrees from Tufts University, and completed her family medicine residency and health services research fellowship at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). In 2017 she received her master’s in education from the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute. She was most recently the chair of the Department of Family Medicine at Maine Medical Center. Prior to that, she was the vice chair of education in Family and Community Medicine at UCSF and founding director of the Program in Medical Education for the Urban Underserved, a longitudinal track for students from diverse backgrounds dedicated to working with vulnerable urban populations.
Dionne joins NH Mutual Bancorp
New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp has welcomed Lena Dionne as Assistant Vice President, Loan Operations. In this role she will help oversee the efficiency and effectiveness of the loan servicing functions for NHMB sister banks, Merrimack County Savings Bank (The Merrimack), MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank) and Savings Bank of Walpole.
Dionne has more than 25 years of banking experience in lending, servicing and collections. Prior to NHMB, she worked for Triangle Credit Union for more than six years, where she oversaw the Mortgage, Loan Servicing and Collection Departments.