McLane Middleton elects four as directors
MANCHESTER — The law firm of McLane Middleton announced that attorneys Christopher M. Dube, Whitney A. Gagnon, Caitlin G. McCurdy and John F. Weaver have been elected as directors of the firm.
Dube is a member of the firm’s corporate department. He represents a variety of domestic and international manufacturing and service businesses, from start-up and emerging companies to industry leaders, and counsels his clients across a broad spectrum of business law areas relating to corporate governance, creditors’ rights, distressed asset acquisition, commercial bankruptcy, and out-of-court business restructuring and liquidation. He collaborates with clients on structuring, negotiating, and documenting commercial transactions and a variety of contractual relationships.
Gagnon is a member of the firm’s trusts and estates department. She focuses her practice in the areas of estate planning, elder law, special needs law, and probate and trust administration. She advises individuals and families and assists in establishing comprehensive estate plans. Her estate planning practice ranges from preparing foundation estate plans for young families to designing and implementing complex plans that incorporate sophisticated estate, gift, income, and generation skipping transfer tax strategies.
McCurdy is a member of the firm’s trusts and estates department. She represents clients in a variety of areas including estate planning, tax planning, and trust and estate administration. She works with clients to implement sophisticated tax strategies, including asset protection and wealth preservation plans for individuals, families, and business owners.
Weaver is the chair of the firm’s real estate practice group and a member of the cybersecurity and privacy group. He is a sought after voice on legal issues involving artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
Nobis Group names two new directors
CONCORD — Nobis Group, a consulting firm providing of engineering and environmental solutions to clients throughout the Northeast U.S., has appointed Chris Adams and Pete Delano to the company’s Board of Directors.
Adams joined Nobis Group in 1999 and brings 24 years of design, construction, and management related industry experience. He serves as vice president of operations, where he oversees Nobis Group’s resources with a focus on technical growth, process efficiency, technology integration and overall project delivery excellence.
Delano joined Nobis Group in 1995 and serves as senior vice president of marketing & sales, where he’s responsible for shaping and leading the overall strategic growth and business development initiatives. Delano brings 36 years of management, executive and business development industry experience.
Randall-Paulson opens Nashua office
ROSWELL, Ga. — Randall-Paulson Architects has established a new office in Nashua, N.H. Tim Engelbert will oversee the Nashua office.
Engelbert has worked for Randall-Paulson Architects for 11 years and is a licensed architect. With the addition of the Nashua office, RPA will be able to better serve existing and new clients in the Northeast.
CMC breast care director appointed
MANCHESTER — Dr. Jessica Ryan, Medical director of the CMC Breast Care Center, has been appointed as the New Hampshire State Chair of the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer (CoC) Cancer Liaison Program.
State chairs are volunteer physicians who serve as CoC representatives and provide leadership and support to the CoC-accredited programs and Cancer Liaison Physicians in their state. Dr. Ryan will serve as State Chair for three years. Her term started Jan. 1, 2022.