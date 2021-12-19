Peabody & Smith adds, promotes 4
LITTLETON — Peabody & Smith Realty had added or promoted four staff members.
The new executive assistant at the Littleton office, Megan Landry assists the agents in all transactions. She also supports the firm’s marketing departments with social media initiatives.
Landry previously worked in the area for a national mail order firm in their public relations department.
A licensed Sales Associate in New Hampshire, Gaige Pequeno is the manager of agent success. Pequeno works out of all of the firms’ offices, from Conway and Berlin to Holderness in the Lakes Region and all points between.
Prior to joining Peabody & Smith Realty, Pequeno worked at a real estate firm in Lincoln for a year and a half.
April Reinhard joined Peabody & Smith Realty more than 13 years ago in the Littleton office where she oversaw everything from project management to assisting clients, customers and agents. Recently, she took on a new role as executive assistant to President Andy Smith, working on special projects, office administration and more.
Katy Soukup, the executive assistant in Franconia helping the residential and commercial agents, will take on the role of licensed commercial executive assistant for all of the Badger Realty and Peabody & Smith Realty offices, and will be based in Franconia.
She has worked in the hospitality industry around New England, and returned to the North Country in 2013.
Garces joins St. Mary’s Bank
MANCHESTER — St. Mary’s Bank has hired Fernando Garces as residential loan originator to cover New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He will originate first mortgage, residential loans and other products and services.
Most recently, Garces worked as a Realtor for Cameron Prestige in Wakefield, Mass. Some of his previous experience includes general manager at Mass Motor Group in Haverhill, Mass., and mortgage loan originator at Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America in Lawrence, Mass.
Strickler named to musuem board
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Art Museum added 26 new corporators at its 125th annual Corporators meeting, held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Among those is Susan Strickler, Ph.D. of Manchester, N.H.
Amadon joins Littleton Regional
LITTLETON — Littleton Regional Healthcare has added Meg Amadon, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, CWON to North Country Primary Care, Littleton Regional Healthcare’s designated Rural Health Clinic.
Amadon originally joined LRH in 2000 as a registered nurse in the Post Anesthesia Care and Endoscopy Units. In late 2011, she transitioned to the Infection Prevention/Wound & Ostomy Care Coordinator at LRH and served in this role until recently joining North Country Primary Care.
Watson named VP of Franklin Savings
FRANKLIN – Franklin Savings Bank has welcomed Todd Watson, Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer, to its commercial lending team. He brings over eight years of banking experience, most recently as VP, Commercial Loan Officer with Bangor Savings Bank.
Watson will focus on developing relationships with businesses in the greater Concord area to assist them with their financing needs.
Withee retires from BankProv
AMESBURY, Mass. — BankProv has announced that Chuck Withee, President & Chief Lending Officer, is retiring after a 36-year banking career.
Throughout his tenure at BankProv, Withee led and taught a sales system and culture that has resulted in continued growth as well as strong net interest margin and profitability.
When Withee started with the bank 18 years ago, assets totaled $240 million and today they are at over $1.6 billion.
4