Porter joins Center for Justice and Equity
The New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity has announced that Josephine “Jo” Porter, MPH, is joining the team as strategic adviser.
Porter is currently the director of the Institute for Health Policy and Practice at the University of New Hampshire, where she’s been the director for seven years and has been with IHPP since 2007. She also brings private sector experience, including program management with Health Dialog Inc., a care management firm. She will help lead the center’s policy and program efforts including working with local, regional and national partners.
Western Governors names Merrill director
Western Governors University, a nonprofit, accredited online university, has announced that Cynthia Merrill, of Durham, has been named director, regions, in the Northeast. Merrill has more than 25 years of experience in education partnerships. Prior to joining WGU, Merrill served as director of educator network at the Digital Citizenship Institute in Hartford, Connecticut. She is also the founder of Durham-based The Literacy Consortium. For nearly 10 years, she served as faculty at the University of New Hampshire. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and a master of education degree in literacy and technology integration from University of New Hampshire.
Welch wins Keene music department award
The Keene State College Music Department has bestowed its Distinguished Alumni Award for 2022-23 to Heidi J. Welch, class of 1996, who serves as the director of music education at Castleton State University in Castleton, Vermont.
Welch earned a B.M. in music education from Keene State College, a M.A. Ed. in curriculum, instruction, and assessment from New England College, and a Ph.D. in education from Walden University.
Prior to joining the Castleton State University in 2019, Welch served as adjunct faculty at Keene State and facilitated music student teacher placements at Ithaca College. For 20 years, she taught band, chorus, guitar, music theory, and music electives as music director at Hillsboro-Deering High School. In 2013, she was a New Hampshire Teacher of the Year and finalist for National Teacher of the Year.
New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp promotes Wood
Jennifer Wood was recently promoted to vice president, assistant corporate controller for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp (NHMB). Based out of the Concord Foundry location, she will supervise the finance staff and be responsible for the daily financial operations for the banks and wealth management subsidiaries as well as NHMB.
Wood joined NHMB in 2019 as assistant vice president, assistant corporate controller. She is a graduate of Quinnipiac University with a BS in accounting. Wood’s previous experience included accounting and financial reporting as well as a position as audit director at other financial institutions. She holds a CPA for New Hampshire and Connecticut.
McLane Middleton hires Walsh
The law firm of McLane Middleton recently announced the hiring of attorney Christopher J. Walsh.
Walsh joins the firm as an associate in the litigation department and focuses his practice on white collar criminal defense, government and internal investigations, and other high-stakes commercial litigation. In 2016, the Financial Times North America Innovative Lawyers report recognized Walsh for his successful legal strategy that led to his client being freed after 30 years of wrongful imprisonment. He is a graduate of Yale University and American University Washington College of Law, where he served as managing editor of the American University Law Review and competed as a member of the Moot Court Honor Society.
Dartmouth director elected to board
Steven D. Leach, MD, a surgical oncologist and pancreatic cancer researcher who serves as director of the Dartmouth Cancer Center, is among the newly elected board members of the Association of American Cancer Institutes. Leach’s term began during AACI’s annual meeting earlier this month.
Since 2017, Leach has served as director of the Dartmouth Cancer Center. He is also professor of molecular and systems biology, surgery and medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, where he also holds the Preston T. and Virginia R. Kelsey Distinguished Chair in Cancer and serves as associate dean for cancer programs. He previously held the David M. Rubenstein Chair and was the inaugural director of the Rubenstein Center for Pancreatic Research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.
Leuteritz named bank senior VP, COO
Eric Leuteritz has been named senior vice president and chief operating officer at Pentucket Bank. Leuteritz has been with the bank for 12 years and most recently served as a commercial lending team leader, where he contributed to the strategic lending goals of the bank. In his new role as chief operating officer, he will oversee the retail banking and customer support teams.