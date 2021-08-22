Primary Bank promotes six
BEDFORD — Primary Bank has promoted Crystal Dionne, Renate Wallem, Dallas Lagerquist, Scott VanVooren, Katie McQuaid and Erica Candage.
Dionne has been promoted to executive vice president/chief financial officer. She has over 25 years of experience in finance and has been with the bank since before its inception.
Wallem has been promoted to executive vice president/chief operations officer. She has over 20 years of experience in banking operations, compliance, and risk management, and served as SVP/Operations while in the bank’s formation stage and was instrumental in the structuring of the Operations department.
Lagerquist has been promoted to senior vice president / business development manager. As one of the original staff members of the bank since 2015, she started with responsibility for coordinating the sales, marketing and development of the bank’s business and professional services. She had 30-plus years in sales and relationship management.
VanVooren has been promoted to senior vice president of operations, working closely with the chief operations officer and the Compliance & BSA. He has been with Primary Bank since the beginning, joining as the bank’s fifth employee and has been instrumental in the formation of the operations department.
McQuaid has been promoted to vice president of business development. McQuaid joined the bank in 2019. She develops new deposit and loan relationships with businesses.
Candage has been promoted to vice president/branch administrator. She joined the bank in 2018 as a business development officer and soon thereafter became the AVP branch manager of the Manchester office. She has over 20 years of retail banking experience.
Baker Newman Noyes promotes 2
MANCHESTER — Baker Newman Noyes,, a nationally recognized top 100 accounting and advisory firm, has promoted Douglas deLara Jr., CPA, MSA, and Marrissa MacLeod, CPA, MSA, to senior level positions in its Manchester office.
DeLara Jr. has been promoted to senior manager in the assurance practice, specializing in health care, nonprofit, high-tech and employee benefit plan audits. He joined the firm in 2012 and has extensive experience in client-specific accounting and auditing for various types of commercial and nonprofit organizations.
MacLeod has been promoted to senior manager in the assurance practice, specializing in health care and nonprofit organizations. MacLeod joined the firm in 2012.
2 added to board of NeighborWorks
Rick Sawyer, Bedford town manager, and Zachery Palmer, housing cooperative specialist at the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, were recently elected to serve three-year terms on the board of directors of NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire.
NeighborWorks offers help to underserved people seeking home ownership, and develops affordable housing for sale or rent.
The organization is an affiliate of NeighborWorks America, a national network of community development organizations.
Hawkes joins Franklin bank as VP
FRANKLIN — Michael Hawkes has joined Franklin Savings Bank as vice president, commercial loan officer.
He brings over 20 years of experience, and was most recently a commercial loan officer with Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. He will work in the bank’s Bedford office.