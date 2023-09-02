Nathaniel Brown, Victoria Poland and Cynthia Provencher have joined Foxfire Property Management in Concord.
Brown joins as the new commercial property manager and brings extensive experience in managing residential and commercial condominiums with Crowninshield Management and apartment management with John M. Corcoran & Co., where he earned his accredited residential manager (ARM) designation.
Poland, a law student at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, joins as a legal intern, assisting with property transactions, permits and variances.
Provencher joins as a staff accountant.
Devine Millimet welcomes three attorneys
Devine Millimet Attorneys at Law welcomed three new attorneys to the firm in June.
Associate Alex Manocchi and veteran lawyers Peter Leberman and Jeffrey Weinstein bring with them roughly 95 years of combined legal experience and knowledge.
Manocchi is a graduate of Albany Law School. He joins the expanding mergers and acquisitions team and corporate practice.
Leberman is a graduate of Washington & Lee University School of Law for his juris doctor degree in 1984 and in 1988, for his master of laws in taxation from Boston University of Law.
Weinstein is a graduate of Villanova University Law School. He has been a lawyer for 48 years with eight years of experience in trial work in various contexts. The other 40 years were spent in corporations as general counsel or chief legal officer.
NCHHHA promotes Foster-Hebert
North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency (NCHHHA) has announced the promotion of Jessica Foster-Hebert, RN, CHHCM, CHCM, to director of clinical services.
Foster-Hebert will provide oversight and leadership to the home health, palliative, hospice and long-term care business units.
With a 13-year career in nursing, Foster-Hebert brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.
Her knowledge spans clinical specialties. She has been a dedicated member of NCHHHA since 2019, serving as the director of home health and long-term care.
She also served as the lead RN, ensuring the highest standards of care for patients.
In her previous role, she provided daily clinical and operational oversight for the home health and long-term care units.
Before joining NCHHHA, Foster-Hebert served as an oncology and infusion therapy nurse.
She also serves as a valued member of the board of directors at Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
Harbor Care welcomes new chief of operations
Harbor Care welcomes a new chief of operations, William Belecz, to lead day-to-day operations.
Belecz brings more than 30 years of experience in social services, including a decade at the University of Rochester Medical Center and several Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) like Harbor Care Health and Wellness Center.
Prior to Harbor Care, Belecz served as the chief executive officer for Regional Health Reach, a FQHC Healthcare for the Homeless program, and executive director for Regional Health Services, a 25-clinic FQHC subrecipient, serving more than 85,000 patients.
He earned his master of science degree in information technology from Rochester Institute of Technology and a master’s in business administration from the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School.
He earned his bachelor’s degree at SUNY Plattsburgh, New York.
Diocese of Manchester names new director
Sean Hoeing has been named director of operations and administration for the Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire.
He manages the operations of the Diocesan administrative building, including information technology.
He also executes internal team development, faith formation opportunities, staff communications and workflow efficiency initiatives on behalf of the Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, D.D., Bishop of Manchester.
Hoeing has more than 25 years of experience as an executive leader and entrepreneur in the training, manufacturing, behavioral health and education sectors.
He most recently served as chief operating officer of Constellations Behavioral Services in Portsmouth. Previously, he held various senior leadership positions at Safran Aerospace Composites after founding and serving as president of his own training and testing company, Learning Tools, Inc., for 14 years.
Hoeing holds a bachelor of arts degree from Providence College.
He is a past member of the New Hampshire Governor’s Workforce Development Roundtable team.