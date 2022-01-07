Dec. 30, 2021 – Bernstein Shur is pleased to announce that four of the firm’s attorneys have been elected as new shareholders, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Beth Smith is a real estate attorney who focuses her practice on renewable energy projects, routinely acting as lead and local real estate counsel on complex energy transactions at all stages of the project life cycle. She has broad experience in utility-scale and distributed generation involving wind, solar, hydroelectric, natural gas, and biomass transactions, including established and emerging energy storage technologies. In addition to her energy practice, Smith routinely represents landlords, tenants, banks, real estate developers, municipalities, and non-profits in a wide variety of commercial and residential transactions, including purchase and sale transactions and leasing. Smith earned her J.D. from the University of New Hampshire School of Law, magna cum laude, and her A.B. from Dartmouth College, cum laude. She is admitted to practice in the states of Maine and New Hampshire and the commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Deanna Wilson joins NHTrust as Senior Vice President, Senior Trust Officer
NHTrust is proud to announce Deanna C. Wilson has joined their team as Senior Vice President, Senior Trust Officer. Wilson is a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) with more than 25 years of wealth management experience working with individuals, families and nonprofits. She is based out of NHTrust’s Concord office at 89 North Main Street.
“We offer Deanna a warm welcome to the NHTrust team and we are thrilled to have her leadership and experience,” said Mark Cross-Powers, Senior Vice President, Senior Trust Officer at NHTrust. “Deanna’s deep understanding of wealth management and service skills made her an ideal candidate for the role and a tremendous asset to our clients.”
“I am excited to be part of a New Hampshire-based company providing innovative wealth management and financial planning solutions to help our clients meet their financial goals,” said Wilson.
Wilson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Norwich University with a concentration in International Business. She also completed the graduate-level Financial Planning program through Boston University. Wilson is a New London Rotary Club Rotarian, a member of the Board of Trustees and Development and Investment Committees for Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice, and a past president for Connecticut Valley Estate Planning Council.
Wilson lives in Grantham with her husband and enjoys traveling to visit family and spending time outdoors hiking and skiing.
TFMoran Adds Three Survey Field Technicians
Bedford, NH – Rusty Pittman, Morgan Hershey, and Patrick Day have joined TFMoran, Inc. as
Survey Field Technicians working out of the Bedford and Portsmouth offices.
Rusty Pittman has joined the Bedford office. Prior to joining TFMoran, Mr. Pittman was a
survey technician responsible for heavy civil construction and boundary topography projects in
Florida. His experience includes working as a Survey Crew Chief on various notable projects
such as Sea World, Universal Studios and Walt Disney World in Florida.
Morgan Hershey has also joined the Bedford Survey Department. Ms. Hershey studied Field
Surveying Technologies at Renton Technical College, in Renton, Washington. She has
experience in construction, topographic and cell site surveying. Ms. Hershey also studied Marine
Biology at the University of Maine Machias.
Patrick Day has joined TFMoran’s seacoast division office in Portsmouth. Mr. Day earned his
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University in
Cleveland, Ohio. Most recently, he has performed boundary surveys, stakeouts, and existing
condition surveys in the state of Maine. Mr. Day’s experience also includes working with a local
surveyor in his hometown of Keene, NH.
###
Main Street School Teacher Wins NH Jo Campbell Educational Support Professional Award
Exeter, N.H. (December 21, 2021) – Main Street School (MSS) interventionist Sue-Ellen Quinn, from Exeter, was awarded the NH Jo Campbell Educational Support Professional Award by the NH National Education Association (NEA-NH). This award is in recognition of Quinn’s 20-years of dedication to helping students thrive, her mentoring work and ongoing support of the local community.
"Sue-Ellen cares deeply about her students and their families, regardless of their backgrounds or needs," said Tonja Neve, principal at MSS. "She takes the time to get to know people and because of this, her students make progress, and her colleagues value her input. She is a strong advocate for students, and I have been impressed with her willingness to meet students where they are and keep things student focused. Sue-Ellen is a beloved member of our team, and our entire community is delighted to share in her joy and celebrate the amazing person and educator that she is."
Quinn is a founding member of the school’s mentoring program, which she implemented at MSS after a trip to Washington, D.C. through the NEA-NH. She co-presented a mentorship workshop for NEA-NH and is a mentoring book group member who focuses on best practices for successful mentors. Quinn’s dedication to her students goes beyond school as she regularly attends sports games, dance recitals and can be seen selling tickets at high school games or volunteering at PTO fundraisers.
“The committee was highly impressed with all of the different and wonderful ways in which Sue-Ellen helps the students and staff in the classroom,” said Jennifer Simon, chair of the NEA-NH Educational Support Professionals Issues Committee. “I was particularly impressed by her dedication in supporting students outside of the school walls and in the community.”
As part of her recognition, Quinn received a $700 scholarship to attend the NEA National Educational Support Professional (ESP) Conference in New Orleans in March 2022. This conference is the premier professional development opportunity for Education Support Professionals across the nation aimed at growing and strengthening the professional excellence of ESP members working in pre-kindergarten to higher-ed through association-convened, educator-led and student-centered learning experiences. As the NH recipient of the Jo Campbell award, she will be nominated by the NEA-NH for the national NEA Educational Support Professional of the Year.
“I am truly humbled and honored to be chosen as the recipient of the 2021 NEA New Hampshire Educational Support Professional Award of the year," said Sue-Ellen Quinn. "To be nominated by my colleagues is incredibly gratifying. I have had the privilege of working with students in this community for over 20 years, and I love it just as much today as I did when I started. To be recognized with an award that bears Jo Campbell’s name is very special. Main Street School’s learning community, dedicated staff, administration and the students and their families make this such a special place to be.”
Founded in 1854, the New Hampshire State Teachers Association became one of the 'founding ten' state education associations that formed the National Education Association in 1857. Known today as NEA-NH and composed of more than 17,000 members, the association serves as an advocate for Granite State children and public-school employees to promote lifelong learning. With a commitment to improving student achievement in New Hampshire public schools, providing learning opportunities for teachers and students and ensuring that all students are ready to learn, NEA’s members include public school educators, instructors at public higher education institutions, students preparing for a teaching career, education support personnel and those retired from the profession.
Main Street School, located in Exeter, serves about 500 students in pre-school through second grade and is part of the SAU 16 school district.
NBT BANK WELCOMES ROSE AND JENNINGS
AS COMMERCIAL BANKING RELATIONSHIP MANAGERS
MANCHESTER, NH (November 30, 2021) – NBT Bank’s President of New England Stephen Lubelczyk announced the addition of Richard Rose and Justin Jennings to the company’s New Hampshire commercial banking team.
“Richard and Justin bring a depth of comprehensive commercial banking experience that will be an invaluable asset to our clients and our team in New Hampshire,” said Lubelczyk.
Based at NBT’s Nashua and Manchester offices, Rose will apply his more than 15 years of experience in banking to support and grow commercial customers in southern New Hampshire. His service includes 13 years with Citizens Bank before most recently serving as Business Banking Relationship Manager for Santander Bank. Rose earned a bachelor’s degree from Salem State College. He is also an active member of the community, serving as a volunteer for Junior Achievement of Northern New England and the New Hampshire Food Bank.
Richard Rose.jpg
Richard Rose
Based at NBT’s Manchester and Concord offices, Jennings brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial banking and finance, including relationship building, portfolio management and credit analysis. He joins NBT from People’s United Bank where he served as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager for the Portsmouth and Manchester, NH regions. Jennings earned a bachelor’s degree from Liberty University. An active member of his community, he has served as a volunteer and committee member with local Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Justin Jennings.jpg
Mike Cote | Senior Editor, News & Business
New Hampshire Union Leader | 100 William Loeb Drive | Manchester, NH 03109
(Direct) 603-206-7724 | (Mobile) 603-716-5379 |
@cotemj
"Open Up New Hampshire"
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Julie Fenn <Fenn@banknh.com>
Date: Tue, Dec 21, 2021 at 12:06 PM
Subject: Heather Buffington Promoted to Assistant Banking Office Manager
To: Heather Buffington <buffington@banknh.com>
For Immediate Release:
Heather Buffington Promoted to Assistant Banking Office Manager
Concord, New Hampshire – December 21, 2021 – Bank of New Hampshire is proud to announce the promotion of Heather Buffington to Assistant Banking Office Manager of the Concord Main Street office.
In this role, Heather will assist with the effective administration and management of the day-to-day activities of the office. She will be responsible for building strong, professional relationships with existing and prospective customers through providing quality service and becoming a trusted resource.
Heather has fifteen years of experience working in customer service. Working as a financial service representative in a call center gave her a great foundation to transition to a career in banking in 2016. Heather joined Bank of New Hampshire in February 2021 as a Bank Services Representative in the Manchester office and has advanced quickly in her skill sets, has become a regional training assistant and now has been promoted to the Assistant Office Manager of the Concord Main Street office.
Heather is currently enrolled at Cambridge College pursing her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Concentration on Banking.
As an active member of her community in Auburn, Heather is looking forward to getting involved with local nonprofits and community organizations in Concord.
“We are excited to welcome Heather to the Concord Retail Management Team,” said Patti Kingwill, Vice President, Concord Main Street Banking Office Manager for Bank of New Hampshire. “Her positivity and enthusiastic personality will serve her well as she becomes acquainted with our Concord clientele. Our Retail staff is delighted to have a manager of her caliber join the team.”
Bank of New Hampshire is excited to have Heather in this role on our team as we aspire to remain an independent mutual financial institution, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service, while assisting our employees, customers and communities to build brighter futures.
Bank of New Hampshire, founded in 1831 provides deposit, lending and wealth management products and services to families and businesses throughout New Hampshire and southern Maine. With 21 banking offices and assets exceeding $2 billion, Bank of New Hampshire is the oldest and one of the largest independent banks in the state. Bank of New Hampshire is a mutual organization, focused on the success of the bank’s customers, communities and employees, rather than stockholders. For more information, call 1.800.832.0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.