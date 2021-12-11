Four Seasons hires Scrivani as realtor
Holly Scrivani has joined the Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty team, focusing on the Lake Sunapee region.
Scrivani’s family owned a vacation home overlooking Little Lake Sunapee while she grew up, and after being a lacrosse All-American in college, she took a job at Kimball Union Academy, where she worked as an admissions officer, coach, dorm parent and assistant dean of students. She then moved to Mount Sunapee to work as a ski instructor while managing the office at Baker Hill Golf Club.
Cirrone, L’Heureux promoted at bank
FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank announces the recent promotions of Andrew Cirrone to Southern New Hampshire Market Manager and David L’Heureux as Regional Branch Supervisor within its retail division.
Cirrone will assume responsibility for deposit growth and overall performance of the bank’s Merrimack and Goffstown offices. He joined the bank in September 2019 as Business Relationship & Southern NH Market Manager. He has 18 years of banking experience.
L’Heureux will have oversight of the retail teams at the Goffstown and Merrimack offices. He began with the bank in 2018 as a Senior Retail Banker, then was later promoted to Assistant Branch Manager of the Merrimack office. L’Heureux has over 26 years of experience in branch management, customer service and business development.
Cheshire Medical Center welcomes 2
KEENE — Charly Darius has joined the Cheshire Medical Center Family Medicine department. Prior to coming to Cheshire, Darius worked most recently at Brattleboro Primary Care in Brattleboro, Vt., where he spent the last seven years as a licensed nurse practitioner. He started as a nurse practitioner in Massachusetts, working at Shriver Clinical Services in Wrentham for two years before joining Brattleboro Primary Care.
Cheshire Medical Center has also welcomed Elizabeth Hale to the Family Medicine department. Prior to coming to Cheshire, Hale most recently worked as an internal medicine nurse practitioner at Bay Area Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills, Fla. She also boasts over a decade of experience working as a registered nurse in various facilities across the country, in departments such as medical surgical, telemetry, and intensive care, among others.
Krause takes role with Optisure
Nicole Krause has joined Optisure Risk Partners as an aviation account manager. She has over 15 years of insurance experience.
Nicole resides in Orange County, Calif.with her husband and two children. In her free time, she enjoys taking long walks on the beach and dining out at her favorite local Mexican restaurants.
Nieves elected Bar Foundation fellow
MANCHESTER — Sheehan Phinney shareholder Peter A. Nieves has been elected a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation (ABF). Membership is limited to 1 percent of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction. Members are nominated by their peers and selected by the ABF Board.
Nieves serves as Chair to the Patent Law and Intellectual Property and Technology Groups. He is an experienced patent attorney whose unique practice focuses on many aspects of intellectual property, including patent litigation and prosecution, as well as trademark prosecution.
Trepaney new Cross branch manager
PORTSMOUTH — Cross Insurance, a subsidiary of Cross Financial Corp., and one of the largest independent insurance providers in the Northeast, has hired Allison Trepaney as branch manager of the Portsmouth office.
Trepaney joined Cross Insurance in October 2021. She most recently served as Regional Director at the MMG Insurance Office in Portsmouth. As a veteran in the industry of over 29 years, she has worked in a variety of increasingly responsible positions including both Carrier and Broker Sales experience.