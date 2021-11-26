Forrest joins TAG to amplify Web2Print technology
MANCHESTER — Marc Forrest has joined the Talient Action Group to lead the firm's digital service team. He has 37 years of experience in the print industry. For the past eight years, he was the director of new technology and Web2Print production at Business Card Express, where he integrated Web2Print storefronts for online ordering with MIS.
Forrest will manage the online Web2Print print portals and custom content management and workflow set-ups for TAG clients.
St. A students named best volunteer
Saint Anselm College student Anastasia Morrison was named the Outstanding Youth/Young Adult in the New Hampshire College and University Council Volunteer Service Awards.
Morrison volunteers primarily with the Access Academy program at St. Anselm College through the Meelia Center for Community Engagement. She works with students, community members, and peers to explore ways to address economic, digital, and racial inequities in education while increasing access to educational resources and college for Manchester students.
McLane Middleton’s Divis, Brandon Vallie admitted to bar
MANCHESTER -- Attorneys Daniel T. Divis and Brandon M. Vallie of the law firm of McLane Middleton have been admitted to the New Hampshire State Bar.
Divis is an associate in the firm’s Corporate Department. He advises business clients on transactional matters related to entity formation, mergers and acquisitions, contract drafting, corporate governance, and securities law.
Vallie is an associate in firm’s Trusts and Estates Department where he represents clients in a number of areas including estate planning, tax planning, fiduciary matters and estate and trust administration.
Forest Society names 3 to board
CONCORD -- At the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests' 120th Annual Meeting held in September, the organization elected three new members to the Board of Trustees: George Epstein of Silver Lake, Elizabeth Salas Evans of Weare, and Patricia Losik of Rye.
In addition, officers were selected, including Chairman of the Board of Trustees William (Tuck) Tucker of Goffstown, Vice Chair Drew Kellner of Brookline, Treasurer Andrew Smith of Twin Mountain, and Secretary Karen Moran of Webster.
Epstein is chairman and co-founder of The Echo Group in Conway, a 70-person healthcare software firm providing electronic medical record systems for behavioral health organizations. He brings numerous years of non-profit experience to the Forest Society Board of Trustees, having served for 12 years on the University of New Hampshire Board of Trustees under Governors Shaheen, Benson and Lynch. He has served as town and school district moderator in Madison for more than 30 years. Other boards include the Memorial Hospital in North Conway serving as the Chair, Northern Community Investment Corporation, Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, the Millen Foundation, and several corporate boards for startup software companies.
Evans is the president and chief compliance officer of Cayena Capital Management, an independent registered investment firm in Weare. Throughout her career, Liz has had a particular interest in race and gender equality within labor markets, socially responsible investment themes, corporate practices, environmental stewardship, consumer protection, human rights, and diversity. She serves as executive trustee to several local nonprofits across New Hampshire, including Spark the Dream and NH PBS. She also serves as Corporator for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. Most recently, she's been appointed to serve as a member of the Weare Finance Committee. She was the recipient of the NH Business Review's 2020 Outstanding Woman in Business award and is a mentee at the American Economic Association (AEA).
Losik is, an enthusiastic gardener, and caretaker of her family's historic farm in Rye. She is a Certified Public Accountant and commits her energies to community matters including practical and responsible land use and development, climate and environmental concerns, and water quality issues.
Roy Joins Merrimack County Savings Bank
Ariana Roy recently joined Merrimack County Savings Bank (the Merrimack) as the Branch and Business Manager for the Integra Drive Branch in Concord. She replaced Donna Baron, who retired in August after 47 years with the Merrimack. In this role, Roy will oversee the Integra Drive branch, while sustaining and developing business relationships in Concord and surrounding areas.
Prior to joining the Merrimack, Roy worked for TD Bank in Bedford since 2016, where she held multiple positions, including Store Supervisor, Financial Sales Representative and Assistant Store Manager. She has also held positions at PNC Bank in Bedford and Citizen’s Bank in Raymond.