Martin named to post at Seacoast Science Center
Natalee Martin has been appointed chief advancement officer at Seacoast Science Center in Rye. The position was created as part of the Center’s renewed recommitment to fundraising, to ensure that the institution is meeting the community’s evolving needs and growing conservation ideals.
Natalee grew up in Rye and after graduating from the University of Connecticut in 2005, and began her career in development at the American Cancer Society. From there she spent some time at UConn’s Hillel before going to the March of Dimes for seven years.
Taylor joins Thomas More College faculty
Michael Dominic Taylor, recent winner of an Expanded Reason Award, has joined the faculty of Thomas More College of Liberal Arts in Merrimack as a visiting fellow for the 2021-22 academic year.
Taylor recently won an Expanded Reason Award from the Ratzinger Foundation and the Universidad Francisco de Vitoria for his book, “The Foundations of Nature: Metaphysics of Gift for an Integral Ecological Ethic (Cascade, 2020).”
Taylor holds degrees in biology, bioethics, and philosophy. He has also lived in several different countries and speaks three languages.
Woods joins Bank of New Hampshire as VP
LACONIA — Randy Woods has joined Bank of New Hampshire as Vice President – Information Technology Manager. In this role, Randy will be responsible for effectively managing the day-to-day operations, activities and performance of Network Services, Engineering and Application areas of the IT Department.
Woods has over 20 years’ success leading technology strategy through customer analysis, risk assessment and performance measurements.
Enus joins I Build NH as sector adviser
CONCORD — Marilee Enus, director of the Technology Transfer Center at the University of New Hampshire, has joined I Build NH as a sector adviser.
I Build NH represents the construction industry through the Sector Partnerships Initiative (SPI), including but not limited to commercial/industrial, residential, civil and heavy highway.
Enus will help guide the efforts of a Construction Sector Partnership advisory group made up of industry champions. This group of experienced construction industry experts works with workforce development professionals, the education community, local economic development professionals and others to help highlight outstanding career opportunities in the sector.
Prior to joining UNH T2, Enus held positions in human resources management, where she led initiatives in workforce and leadership development, employee and talent engagement, and communications.
Plan NH Hires new executive cirector
PORTSMOUTH — THE PLAN NH Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of Tiffany Tononi McNamara as executive director.
Most recently Tiffany worked as the Foundation & Grant Coordinator for the Otto Schoitz Foundation, a foundation established to support the health and wellbeing of the local community through grant making. Over 127 grants totaling $7.1 million were awarded during her time at the foundation.
She also served as the first neighborhood engagement manager for the city of Plano, Texas, one of the largest suburbs in the country with a population of more than 280,000, and developed a wide range of community planning and development skills for Urban Neighborhood Initiatives (UNI), a Detroit nonprofit.
Metro Credit Union welcomes Ferrante
CHELSEA, Mass. — Metro Credit Union, Massachusetts’ largest state-chartered credit union, announced Deborah Ferrante has joined as a mortgage business development officer.
Prior to joining Metro Credit Union, Ferrante was most recently a mortgage loan officer at Key Bank. She brings over 30 years of experience in business development, strategic networking, and building strong customer relationships.
Kaufman Joins McLane Middleton
MANCHESTER — The law firm of McLane Middleton has hired attorney Derek J. Kaufman.
Kaufman joins the firm as an associate in the corporate department, where he advises clients on many issues including entity formation and governance, due diligence, and mergers and acquisitions.
In law school, Kaufman was the chief symposium editor for the University of New Hampshire Law Review and a Daniel Webster Scholar. In addition, he was a legal writing assistant, and research assistant to Professor Alexandra J. Roberts on “False Influencing,” 109 Geo. L.J. 81 (2020).
Pollitt joins Cheshire Medical
KEENE — Cheshire Medical Center has welcomed Geoff Pollitt, APRN, to the Urgent Primary Care department. Mr. Pollitt recently completed his doctor of nursing practice at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt., with a family nurse practitioner focus.
Pollitt spent the last several years in the University of Vermont Outpatient Clinics, working as a registered nurse in several different areas, including urgent care, primary care and several ambulatory specialty clinics. He also spent four years in the U.S. Navy, serving as an operations specialist, Petty Officer 2nd Class, when he earned an honorable discharge in 2014.