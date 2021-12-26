Skoglund to join Clean Energy NH as director
After more than a decade leading climate mitigation efforts as a state employee, Chris Skoglund will join Clean Energy NH as the new Director of Energy Transition.
Skoglund most recently served as the Climate and Energy Program Manager at the NH Department of Environment Services (NHDES), the state’s environmental regulatory agency. For more than a decade, he has been a central part of strategic initiatives across topics as diverse as energy efficiency, distributed energy resources, transportation planning, and climate-change mitigation.
Sanborn, Head promotes five employees
CONCORD — Sanborn, Head & Associates, Inc. has promoted five employees.
Brian Beaudoin has been promoted to senior vice president. He joined Sanborn Head in 2003 and has since demonstrated a strong record of innovation and technical excellence. Beaudoin is on the Board of Directors for ACEC/VT and is active in other environmental and renewable energy organizations in Vermont.
Heather James has been promoted to vice president. James joined Sanborn Head in 2020. She is a chemical engineer with expertise in process and mechanical design for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sectors.
She has previous experience as a technical lead and manager of engineering, procurement, and construction contract projects involving all aspects of LNG and LPG facilities,
Heather Little has been promoted to project director. Since joining Sanborn Head in 2004, Little, an expert in the field of air quality and air regulations, has taken the lead of Sanborn Head’s air services group. Her technical excellence, wealth of industry knowledge, and focus on client service has made her a key player in the solid waste practice where she also manages the Landfill Gas Management Suite TM (LFGMS) software that delivers real-time information to clients.
Seth Soos has been promoted to vice president. Soos joined the firm in 2009 and transitioned from Sanborn Head’s Industrial practice to the fast-growing Energy practice. Soos contributes diverse experience as a consulting engineer in technical, design, and managerial roles.
Kent Walker has been promoted to project director. He joined the firm in 2011 and has become the lead for several key developer clients, and he has extensive experience guiding clients through the MCP program on large scale Massachusetts-based development projects. He has served as the Health and Safety Coordinator for the Westford, Mass., office for several years, acting as a role model and a resource when health and safety questions arise.
NHTrust adds Gomes as trust administrator
NHTrust has welcomed Loretta Gomes to the organization as a trust administrator. Gomes is based out of the NHTrust office in Concord at 89 N. Main Sr. In this role, Gomes assists clients with all aspects of their financial trust accounts.
Prior to joining NHTrust, Gomes spent more than 20 years working in the nonprofit sector. She worked with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Concord Community Music School and Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire in various roles, including donor relations and support, fundraising, and event management.
Giannasca joins NH Mutual Bancorp
Cheryl Giannasca has joined New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp as senior vice president, human resources officer. In this role, she will work as a strategic business advisor to middle and senior management as well as provide leadership direction and oversight for human resources operations for NHMB and its subsidiary financial institutions, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole and NHTrust.
Giannasca has more than 25 years of human resources experience. Prior to NHMB, she led the human resources team at Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, a national civil and structural engineering consulting firm.
Business Finance Authority honors 5 NH lenders
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Business Finance Authority has announced the honorees of this year’s Granite State Awards. Five New Hampshire lenders were honored for their exceptional work helping Granite State companies access the funds they need to grow their businesses.
The celebratory event took place at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. The award recipients were Frank Teas of Millyard Bank for the Loan Guarantee of the Year. Deb Tessier, Bank of New Hampshire for being the CAP (Capital Access Program) Lender of the Year. David Weed of Service Federal Credit Union for the Bond Deal of the year with the Sig Sauer expansion in Rochester. Peter Rayno of Enterprise Bank received the veteran-owned business loan of the year, and Ron Magoon of Franklin Savings Bank received the Community Impact Award for his work in revitalizing downtown Franklin.