A business that has prevailed through its earliest stages of conception and launch is positioned for growth and maturity. Now what?
Only about 20% of businesses launched will make it into their growth stage. Here, increasing size and complexity compete for an owner’s limited resources and expertise as the markets, products and competitive landscape continue to evolve. In the conception and launch stages, much of the entrepreneur’s focus was on the tactical — figuring this thing out and getting it off the ground.
“The leader must now make the difficult transition from getting it done, to getting it done through others,” according to John Ela, a CEO coach and strategic adviser.
But keeping the enterprise aloft also demands an added focus on a long-term road map. New relationships are added while sustaining those already established. The prized styles, products or services will need to be reevaluated to stay ahead of emerging alternatives and competition, while the business is immersed in new complexities. The limits of the founder’s expertise are stretched. Decisions are no longer simply additive. The business is now at a stage where many decisions will involve revisiting earlier decisions.
Acknowledging the need to change what we’ve built will often be agonizing. If change comes too easily, we may have placated ourselves with a simple adjustment rather than a stretch into innovative new territory.
Michael Camerota, founder of Touchstone Advisors, which provides counsel to business owners for exit planning, valuation and sale, makes the point that you need to get the people who are experienced in the unfamiliar. And whether it’s the owner or other leaders added to the team, “they can’t take you someplace they’ve never been.” There is no substitute for the right experience.
As the business evolved, a cohesive leadership team should have emerged. Make sure that in addition to their business acumen that your leaders also fit with you personally, with the culture you want to build, and with the chemistry of other key players who will be retained. The positive impact of a cohesive team, compared to a collection of individuals, is stunning.
Arriving at a way station. In the face of Darwinian adversity, businesses that do reach into their growth stage are testament to their owners’ triumphs. But then what happens as they approach their maturity? What about successful ownership transition and the founders’ eventual exit? The business has reached a point where the essential strategy, capital and people are in place. Sustained brand reputation and repeatable quality and delivery to an established customer base are now the expected norm.
What else is there? The enterprise will now have to be led through a somewhat slower growth rate, and assaults from emerging competitors. Anticipate changes in customer preferences. Embrace the right new technologies and manage unexpected cost shifts. Guard against complacency, arrogance, or commoditization.
One industry veteran, frustrated by the intransigence of some of his colleagues, observed that “this is the fastest changing situation I’ve ever seen, and these guys are still out there using their sledgehammers!”
Leaders with a capacity to pursue and embrace new markets, customers, products, styles and technologies are critical. Growth and operation consultant Ron Lang, of Ron Lang Associates, points out that this stage may be a right time to consider new lines or maybe free-standing incubator business units to focus on innovation. These incubator units may then capitalize on their simplicity, energy, and innovation to launch yet another new business.
According to Ela, “companies that are not aggressive about evolving, will eventually be left behind with declining enterprise value, often just as an owner is ready to exit.” In their business’s maturity stage, it’s time to get serious about planning for the owner’s transition and inevitable exit – the next approaching milestone.