When the United States Marine Corps called, I was ready. Col. Bill Powell wanted me to help his recruiting team increase its results by going back to business basics in what can only be described as a pure sales environment. I responded to his call and the 9th Marines and their 11-state territory.
I offered to come to their Kansas City headquarters twice, as is my practice. The first visit was to do a day in the field with a sales producer, the second to deliver my findings to the group and tailor an approach that would fit their market.
Bill wanted third-party testimony that he and his Marines were operating at the highest level possible.
They were. Bill Powell was the reason why they led the country in recruitment. He did things few sales managers did, and he did them better than I had ever seen in my career of working with the best in business.
No doubt his business was different, and in many ways, it was the most difficult sales management challenge I had ever seen. Because his field sales team were all employees of the United States government, he couldn’t pay commissions, bonuses, give added vacation time or even buy anyone a cup of coffee and stay within the law.
No problem for Bill. Although his best practices are book-length, the one that will best illustrate his creative skills is his thank-you technique.
When a USMC recruiter closes a deal, he gets a signed contract for a four-year enlistment. Ideally it is with a 17-year-old needing signed parental permission. He only gets credit for the sale when his recruit graduates from Parris Island basic training.
These contracts, which require security clearances, come across Bill Powell’s desk in Kansas City. He brings them home at night.
After dinner he calls his recruiter, usually a sergeant, at home. “Honey, Col. Powell is on the phone.” For a noncom in the Marines it is like getting a call from the fourth person of the Blessed Trinity. This is big.
“Sergeant Davidson, this is Colonel Powell calling. I received the contract you sent in today and I’m calling you to thank you on behalf of the United States Marine Corps and our 9th Marines, and from me personality for sending us this recruit. I know how much work it is to get parental signatures and I wanted you to know how much I appreciate your contribution to the USMC! I hope this call is not interrupting dinner.”
When the Pentagon brass visited to try and figure out why, when they transferred Col. Powell from the West Coast to K.C., the West Coast lost its No. 1 ranking and the 9th Marines in K.C. now led the country. Bill explained a lot of stuff to them that didn’t register. Top management is the same around the world. They commented that everyone said thank you. What else was he doing? He told them he did this for every single contract without exception. They thought that was overkill and back they went to D.C. no wiser for their trip.
People work for love and money and seldom get enough of either. Budgets are finite, and in Bill Powell’s case he was forbidden by law from giving any tangible rewards. No problem. Thank you very much!