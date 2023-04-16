Tesla

Vehicles for sale at a Tesla store in Vallejo, California, on March 2. Tesla Inc.’s much-awaited investor day failed to live up to the hype, and the shares of the electric vehicle maker are paying the price. The company will release its quarterly results this week.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Another corporate earnings season is upon investors, and it is a season of recession.

Corporate profits in the first quarter will be smaller than they were a year ago. It will mark the second consecutive quarter that company bottom lines have declined from a year earlier. If one were to apply the most common accepted definition of an economic recession — two straight quarters of contracting economic activity — then corporate earnings are in a recession.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.