Week Ahead

People walk by New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 13 in New York City. In a sign that the Federal Reserve’s rate-raising campaign to fight inflation is starting to take effect, consumer price growth slowed in November to 7.1%.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

A new year’s worth of investing begins in one week. Anyone can make predictions, but long-term investors know it’s not prophecy that leads to profits.

A year ago, Wall Street consensus was for 2022 to be a pretty decent year of stock gains. The forecast was for a 10% increase for the S&P 500 stock index.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.