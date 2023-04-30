Walmart, Deloitte and Meta. These three companies are big, but they are among those whose payrolls got smaller in April.

Dozens of well-known companies have announced tens of thousands of layoffs this year as they, especially technology firms, readjust to today’s economic reality after beefing up their workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television.

