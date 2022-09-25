For financial nerds, the Big Three are not LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh of the NBA’s Miami Heat circa 2012. The Big Three of inflation are not nearly as flashy, but they are the stars dominating the field.

Rent, home ownership costs and eating out are what the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas refer to as the Big Three of inflation. The regional bank calls these prices the “largest and least-volatile components of core services.”

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.