November was a chilly month for jobs, relatively speaking, of course. “Only” 263,000 new jobs were created by employers. That was the slowest pace of adding payroll costs in almost two years. (Yes, it is best to put quotes around the word only in that last sentence because a month with 263,000 new jobs would have been considered a red-hot number in the decade before the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Companies slowed their appetite to add workers while also announcing thousands more planned layoffs in November, led by more than 52,000 announced layoffs by tech firms, according to Challenger, Gray and Christmas. That’s a 20-year high as the chill set-in for the technology sector.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.