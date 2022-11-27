Shoppers during Black Friday sales in Chicago

People shop at a Target store during Black Friday sales in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 25.

 JIM VONDRUSKA/REUTERS

Investors will be greeted with a chorus of economic data in the week ahead. Among those listening for some harmony will be Federal Reserve leaders as they prepare to deliver their last interest rate decision of the year.

The tempo of price hikes and new jobs has slowed in recent months, but has either been enough for the Fed to change its tune on interest rate hikes?

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.