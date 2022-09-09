Week Ahead

The Federal Reserve Building in Washington, D.C. 

 Paul Brady/Dreamstime/TNS

Prices, spending and confidence ­— it’s the consumer in focus for investors and the Federal Reserve in the week ahead.

First up is Monday’s report on consumer inflation. The August data are likely to show price hikes have cooled for the second month in a row, primarily thanks to lower gasoline prices. Still, people continue feeling the pinch of higher prices compared to a year ago. And cooler energy prices may be masking hotter inflationary trends continuing to burn away at consumers’ spending power.

