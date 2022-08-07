Interest rates

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters after the Fed raised its target interest rate in June by three-quarters of a percentage point. It raised rates another three-quarters of a point in July.

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS

It has been almost five months since the Federal Reserve turned its full attention and force of action toward fighting inflation. We may see if it’s having any material effect with the July inflation data released in the week ahead.

There are two versions of the inflation figures: wholesale inflation and consumer inflation. The consumer inflation is what gets all the attention.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.