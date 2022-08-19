The Federal Reserve consistently says its actions are data dependent. “Data dependence is, and always has been, at the heart of policymaking at the Federal Reserve,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a 2019 speech.

But the challenge with data is that it is about the past and the Fed’s actions are about trying to shape the economic future.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.