Job fair

Sandra Peyton-Levine, left, UNFI talent acquisition partner, congratulates Rebecca Snape of Keene on getting the job in the distribution center warehouse in December 2021.

 Meghan Pierce/Union Leader/File

There has been no winter chill in the American job market. Companies created more than a half million new jobs to begin the year. And there were 11 million vacant job openings in December. The latest employment data will be in focus in the week ahead.

First up – JOLTS. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey captures demand by employers for workers. It is a gauge of how the demand for workers is matching up with the supply of labor. And there continues to be a big mismatch.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.