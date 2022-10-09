Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the virtual Facebook Connect event at which the company announced its rebranding as Meta, in New York, on Oct. 28, 2021.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Amid the stock market’s obsession over inflation and interest rates, investors may be asking themselves, “What about profits?” After all, the market is supposed to reflect corporate profit expectations, not just economic statistics.

Of course, those expectations are tied to inflation and interest rates. And that’s why the major stock market measures have been providing stomach-churning moves.

