The new year got going with a bang. Instead of the economic gloom many had forecast, American companies kept hiring and American consumers kept spending. Investors will see evidence of that strength when the first-look first quarter gross domestic product report is released on Thursday in the week ahead.

A forecasting model from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta estimates that the economy grew at a 2.5% annual rate during the first three months of the year. That’s decent data. Three months ago, this same forecast was looking for the economy to expand by less than 1%.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson is the vice president of news at WRLN-FM in Miami. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.