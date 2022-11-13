The Week Ahead

In this aerial view, completed and under construction new homes at a site in Trappe, Maryland, on Oct. 28.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

It is tough for any market to withstand a 56% cost increase in a single year. That’s not a 56% jump in prices. It is a 56% pop in the cost to the buyer.

That’s what has happened in the past year in the U.S. housing market. Mortgage rates have more than doubled, increasing the monthly cost of borrowing money to buy an average-priced American home by 56%. That saps the purchasing power of borrowed money, yet it has not reversed the pandemic price gains.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.