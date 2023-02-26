U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 22, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

 Samuel Corum

Inflation is not a constitutional issue, yet it will be on the docket of the U.S. Supreme Court in the week ahead.

The justices will hear arguments in two cases regarding President Joe Biden’s effort to cancel hundreds of millions of dollars of college student loan debt. The cases focus on executive branch powers.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.