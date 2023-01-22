Job Fair
Glenn Matthews speaks with airport staff at a job fair at the baggage claim at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester on May 3. The job market remains strong, despite the recent parade of layoffs by big corporations, including Meta and Google.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/FILE

The end of last year was supposed to be an economic dud. It wasn’t. Instead, the American economy likely continued its rebound.

The first look at the fourth-quarter gross domestic product is due on Thursday in the week ahead. As the quarter began, many economists predicted the economy would shrink as 2022 ended under the weight of high inflation, higher interest rates and general uncertainty about the months ahead.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.