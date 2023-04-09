Banks

Customers wait in line outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Mass., March 13.  Major banks JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are set to turn in their latest quarterly financial results this week.

There are banks and then there are systemically important banks. These banks are too big to fail. They are required to maintain certain financial buffers to protect depositors from fast-moving markets, concentrated bank investments and guard against putting the broader financial system at risk.

These systemically important banks face higher scrutiny and more stringent stress tests. One problem with the most recent round of stress tests scenarios from the Federal Reserve, though — they don’t include higher interest rates.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.