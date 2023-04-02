Week Ahead

A worker, middle, tells customers that the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters is closed on March 10, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. Silicon Valley Bank was shut down earlier in March by California regulators and was put in control of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. 

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

Thirty days ago, few Americans knew what Silicon Valley Bank was or worried about their own bank accounts. Thirty days ago, the Federal Reserve had one fight on its hands: inflation. Thirty days ago, investors were buoyed by decent economic data — but not too strong — supporting confidence the economy was withstanding higher borrowing costs.

Then cracks became apparent, and two banks collapsed, wiping out their shareholders and threatening to take billions of dollars of depositors’ money with them. That fate was avoided, though confidence remains bruised.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news.

He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.