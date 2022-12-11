Week ahead

The Delta Airlines ticket counter at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, May 27, 2022. Service costs, such as airfares, continue to be inflationary.

 John Spink/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

Gasoline is cheaper than a year ago. Home price gains have slowed. And used car prices have leveled out. This has helped push down the annual inflation rate from its June peak. And that has given the Federal Reserve confidence to consider relaxing its pace of rate hikes ever-so-slightly.

Yet, inflation has not slowed in the category where most consumer spending occurs — services.

