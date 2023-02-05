Last week it was the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee shaping monetary policy and investor expectations. In the week ahead, it will be the Fed’s open mouth practices at work.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell begins his common practice of making controlled public appearances after an interest rate decision by the central bank. He is due to appear Tuesday at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. It will likely be his first public comments since Wednesday’s press conference following the Fed’s smallest rate hike in almost a year.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.