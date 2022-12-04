Tom Hudson

Investing is full of “isms.” Capitalism, optimism and pessimism are the three most common.

ISM — in all caps — is not a specific philosophy or system, though. It stands for the Institute of Supply Management. Every month purchasing managers fill out a survey about their companies’ business activity. The group’s survey of industries such as retail, construction and restaurants capture a huge slice of the American economy.

