Week Ahead

Customers carry new flat screen televisions from Best Buy during Black Friday sales in 2020 in San Diego, California.

 Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

As he was starting his literary career, Charles Dickens was a journalist. Alas, he was not a business reporter — that would have been too appropriate for the son of a debtors’ prison inmate.

Yet, Dickens would appreciate the plot developing for the American consumer as the holiday spending season begins in the week ahead.

