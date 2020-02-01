Business isn’t easy. At any given time, there is usually a long list of challenges you are dealing with and problems you’re trying to solve. It’s often a vicious circle and an ongoing thing everyone in business has to deal with.
If you manage people, the list of challenges you face is even longer. Not only do you have to motivate and manage your team, you also have to achieve the goals and objectives that have been handed down to you. Any time you are dealing with people, you also have to deal with their individual problems. And that’s the part of managing that drives a lot of people crazy.
I don’t mind having to deal with an occasional issue that involves conflicts in the office. But I do get pretty frustrated when there are personality clashes where people can’t get along, and I end up wasting time dealing with it. It becomes a distraction and takes away from what everyone is trying to accomplish. There is rarely time for that.
One of the most common issues I’ve seen over the course of my career is personality conflicts where people who work together are unable to get along. They end up going against everything the other person wants to do and causing major disruptions among their team. The conflict turns into negativity, and it ends up being a challenging situation for everyone.
Anytime I am made aware of conflicts between members of a team, I take the approach of being hands off and letting them work it out between themselves. After all, we are adults and should be able to have a discussion and get on the same page. But unfortunately, that’s not always possible.
If you’re having a conflict with someone on your team or are aware of people who simply aren’t getting along, here are a few suggestions on how to handle it.
It’s OK to disagree
Debating in business is healthy and necessary. People aren’t going to agree on everything. You also don’t have to like everyone you work with. There are plenty of people I work with that I clash with often and to be candid, I’m not a huge fan of. But we debate, disagree and are still able to work together. Accepting the fact that it’s OK to disagree is important and helps with the mentality needed to work with whatever differences you have.
Communicate and be candid
Almost all of the major issues people have with each other are related to a severe lack of communication. Either people have horrible communication skills, or for whatever reason they don’t communicate at all. It’s also extremely common for people to hold back and not say what’s truly on their mind. Being open and transparent with each other can help you better understand different perspectives and hopefully find common ground. But nothing will ever change unless you can sit down, be professional and talk through whatever the issues are, candidly and openly.
Put the company first
Regardless of the conflicts you have with others, not many people are going to care if those conflicts start impacting the company in a negative way. It’s OK to have conflicts, but it’s not OK if those conflicts become a distraction and prevent the company from accomplishing its goals. Sometimes, you just have to get over whatever it is and remind yourself that it’s not all about you.