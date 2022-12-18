Verizon

Signage on a Verizon store in San Francisco on Jan. 21, 2021.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

For Verizon Communications Inc. investors, 2022 can’t end fast enough. By the time the books close, the largest U.S. wireless carrier will have logged a third-straight year of below-industry growth, going from first to last in mobile-subscriber gains.

“Verizon bungled 5G and lost its network leadership position,” said Roger Entner of Recon Analytics, a boutique advisory group.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.