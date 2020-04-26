One of my pet peeves in business is the number of unnecessary meetings that take place. In addition to the frequency of meetings, I am always perplexed by the number of people that are often invited to meetings.
One of my coworkers has a two-pizza meeting rule. If you can’t feed the meeting participants with two pizzas, you have too many people in the meeting. It’s a good rule, depending on the size of the pizza. What if it was Sal’s pizza? Theirs is 19 inches and weighs 3 pounds. You get the point.
Meetings as we’ve known them are likely never going to be the same. Today, large gatherings of people in one room have turned into tiled images of people’s faces on a computer screen. The meeting frequency hasn’t changed for the most part. There are still the same number of people. And yes, there are still people conducting meetings with no agenda or purpose. Some things will never change.
However, there is one thing that has changed and that is the way meetings are being held. Most businesses use video conferencing in some form or another, even during normal times. And not surprisingly, the shift to remote working has caused a surge in video conferencing use.
According to a recent report by App Annie, downloads of business video conferencing apps has increased 90% over the 2019 average. I have a feeling that is a trend that will likely continue for some time.
While many of us have used video conferencing in an office setting, attending a meeting while in your living room or home office may be a new experience for most. Whenever you are participating in a video conference, there are a few best practices and basic rules you should consider.
Consider what people can see
It’s certainly interesting to see the inside of someone’s home. But there are certain things I don’t want to see. Please find a different place other than your bedroom to take a call. And with all video conferencing platforms, you can test and see what others will see when you are in the meeting. Clean up and don’t overshare your habits and things in your house that may be personal and private.
Mute your phone
There is always someone on a video meeting with their camera turned off that decides to make a sandwich or empty their dishwasher in the middle of the meeting. Be respectful of others and focus on the meeting. And if you’re going to do chores and listen at the same time, mute your microphone so we don’t hear the noise. A good rule to follow is to always keep yourself muted, unless you are the one talking.
Put your pets away
Animals are cute and most people love them. But we really don’t want to hear your dog barking or hear you giving it commands in the middle of a meeting. If you’re in a work meeting, make sure you’re in a place where you will not be interrupted.