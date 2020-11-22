Falvey On the Move

ALL STRESS can be converted into a stress test so we can learn where weakness has somehow been designed in or has developed over time. This is not just an engineering discipline but a universal principle.

Government schools have failed the close-down stress test. Remote teaching has failed to produce remote learning in most cases.

Jack Falvey is an adjunct professor at Boston College and a frequent contributor to Barron’s and the Wall Street Journal. He first appeared in the Union Leader in 1989.

