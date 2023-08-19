In August 2011, we experienced S&P’s downgrade of U.S. debt from AAA to AA-plus, where it remains today (tinyurl.com/mwtyttnk). Then, just a few days ago on Aug. 1, Fitch Ratings, another credit rating agency, downgraded the long-term rating of the U.S. from AAA to AA-plus.

However, Moody’s rating for the U.S. remains at its highest level — AAA (tinyurl.com/bdd69pnc). The top ranking indicates that a country’s long-term obligations are “judged to be of the highest quality, subject to the lowest level of credit risk” (tinyurl.com/3trc8y8f).

