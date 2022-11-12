Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

SINCE THERE IS a billion-dollar lottery in play right now, I thought I’d talk about family offices for billionaires.

In case you bought a lottery ticket, let me tell you about the “family office” you will no doubt want to set up for yourself.

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.