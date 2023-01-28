Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

THANK YOU to those readers of this column who took the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority quiz that I wrote about a few weeks ago (“FINRA Survey Shows Investors Need More Knowledge”). The quiz, with 11 questions, was part of the National Financial Capability Study, which is conducted every three years by the FINRA Foundation. (A special congratulations for those who achieved a perfect score!)

If you are a quiz taker, there is another, lengthier FINRA test that you might want to tackle, especially if you are either a do-it-yourself investor or a student who is interested in getting a job on Wall Street. Called the Securities Industry Essentials Exam, the test has 75 multiple-choice questions. To pass, you need to answer 70 questions correctly.

