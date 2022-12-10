Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

WHILE WE ARE still waiting for the IRS to issue final regulations for the SECURE (Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement) Act, there are indications that Congress may soon act on a “SECURE Act 2.0.”

The earlier SECURE Act, signed into law in 2019, brought notable changes that included moving the age for taking required minimum distributions from 70½ to 72 and instituting a 10-year rule (in most situations) for having to empty an inherited retirement account.

