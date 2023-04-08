Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

We all have to be aware of potential scams these days, especially those directed at the elderly. They are not going away anytime soon. Plus, your knowledge may help a family member or friend (or yourself) avoid being defrauded.

To give you some perspective, more than 800,000 complaints of cyberattacks and cyber-enabled fraud were reported to the FBI in 2022, with a potential total loss of more than $10 billion, according to the recently released annual report by the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.