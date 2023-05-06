Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

GIVEN THE recent turmoil in the banking industry, with two U.S. banks being taken over in March of this year, it’s a good time to review the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s coverage to make sure you understand what is and what isn’t covered.

You can find the FDIC’s rules of coverage at tinyurl.com/2uj9vfw2. The types of deposit accounts that are covered include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.