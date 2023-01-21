Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

IN LAST WEEK’S column, we talked about the beginning steps for a retiree looking for a new financial adviser, based on a letter from “Barbara.” She and her husband were looking for portfolio management and retirement expertise. The need for management leads to a search for a “registered investment adviser.” (If you missed the column and would like a copy, write to me at readers@juliejason.com.)

We left last week’s column with a promise of questions to ask when you start interviewing firms.

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.