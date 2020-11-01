Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
When I speak with investors, whether they invest on their own or with the help of financial professionals, I’m always curious about how they monitor progress. How do they know they are on track? How do they judge performance? Are they happy with the results?
Some tell me they only have time to quickly compare their current brokerage statement balances with earlier balances to get a sense of performance. Being ahead is better than being behind.
MINNEAPOLIS — Best Buy will offer a range of items including laptops and televisions at discount holiday prices throughout November. But while choosing to close on Thanksgiving like other retailers, it will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday in traditional fashion.
When I speak with investors, whether they invest on their own or with the help of financial professionals, I’m always curious about how they monitor progress. How do they know they are on track? How do they judge performance? Are they happy with the results?